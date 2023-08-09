Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has been making his media rounds this summer, and his latest interview might turn heads, as the league's all-time 3-point leader named the top-three 3-point shooters in the NBA right now (excluding himself).

“[Warriors teammate] Klay Thompson. [Brother and Dallas Mavericks guard] Seth Curry. [Portland Trail Blazers star] Damian Lillard.”

Who are the three best shooters in the NBA… excluding yourself? @StephenCurry30 Steph Curry gives his list 👀 pic.twitter.com/rY0AVI0KM7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 7, 2023

Real recognizes real. Game recognizes games. Giving credit where credit is due. Use whatever idiom that you want to use, as long as it's understood that Curry knows just how great Lillard is.

To that point, while new teammate Chris Paul was once — and perhaps still is — seen as Curry's rival for the mantle of the greatest point guard of this generation, Lillard rivaled Curry not only in talent but in skillset.

Of course, despite being a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and 2013 Rookie of the Year, Lillard's resume pales in comparison to Curry's. Not necessarily in terms of individual accolades, as Curry only has two more All-NBA and All-Star selections than Lillard while being in the league for three more seasons. Though Curry is also a two-time MVP, his status in the pantheon of NBA greats is more so a byproduct of his four NBA championship than any other factor.

It's also one of the reasons Lillard is hellbent on making his way to the Miami Heat, a team that's reached the NBA Finals twice this decade and in seven of the last 20 years.

In terms their shooting prowess, Curry does far more work off-ball and off screens than Lillard, but both are devastating in their ability to pull up from anywhere on the court and make defenses pay.

Curry, a 42.8 percent career 3-point shooter, has quite the lead on Lillard in efficiency (37.2 percent) though.