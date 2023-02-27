Damian Lillard entered elite company Sunday night. His remarkable 71-point performance in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets launched him ahead of Michael Jordan and into third for most 60-point games of all time, per ClutchPoints.

It was the fifth time in his 11-year career that Lillard had accomplished such a feat. He now trails only Kobe Bryant (6) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) for most 60-point showings ever. Lillard already leaped past James Harden earlier in the year and will now be eyeing that second spot, which could certainly be reached amid his magnificent scoring run.

Lillard sizzled at the Moda Center, connecting on 22-of-38 field goal attempts and nearly tying the NBA single game 3-point record with 13 (Klay Thompson had 14 in 2018). No one else in the game even had 20 points. Jerami Grant was the next highest scorer on the Blazers with 13.

With 71 points tonight, Damian Lillard breaks a tie with Michael Jordan and James Harden for third-most 60-point games in NBA history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fABdik0SeT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

It was hardly the first instance of Lillard putting his team on his back offensively, and it will unlikely be the last if Portland (29-31) is going to sneak into the playoffs. Many fans believed the franchise was headed for a rebuild just a year ago after seeing longtime guard CJ McCollum get shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans. Speculation loomed over a potential Lillard trade. Fortunately for Rip City, that did not happen, with the franchise pillar instead signing a two-year $122 million extension last summer.

The seven-time All-Star is now arguably in the midst of his best year, scoring a career-high 32.3 points per game while shooting a scorching 38 percent form 3-point range and over 47 percent overall- also a career-high. The frequency of these dominant performances as well as the team’s continued rise up the standings could propel the guard into his second All-NBA First Team selection.

The Trail Blazers are just half a game behind the Pelicans for the final play-in spot. Damian Lillard will need to replenish the tank because this playoff push might entail a couple more historic outings from him.