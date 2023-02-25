After a rough start to the season, Klay Thompson is back to his old sweet-shooting form for the Golden State Warriors. The star shooting guard had the best game of this season against the Rockets, hitting 12 threes in one outing. It’s been incredible to see Thompson start to switch up his role. After the game, Klay Thompson talked about how Steve Kerr invoked Michael Jordan while trying to motivate him, per Anthony Slater.

“Steve was just telling me about how my game needs to evolve as I get older,” Thompson said. “He used Michael Jordan as an example, how when he got into his 30s he became an incredible low post player. Not saying I’m Mike, but I’m saying I can evolve in other areas.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Jordan was one of the most athletically gifted players in the NBA during his prime. Traditionally speaking, that player archetype does not age well. However, Jordan transitioned into one of the greatest mid-range scorers, using a stronger body and his immaculate footwork to post up and score. Kerr does not want Thompson to do exactly that; rather, the Warriors coach wants Klay to evolve in the same way MJ did.

The good news for Klay is that his base skills are surely going to age well into his later career. The Warriors star’s shooting won’t wane when he gets older. Thompson specifically emphasized the need for him to be a more dynamic playmaker as he ages. It will be a bit of a shaky transition for him, but if he masters this, he’ll be able to extend his career for far longer.