Blazers star Damian Lillard wants everyone to put a little more respect on LeBron James’ name.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place last night with the San Antonio Spurs getting the #1 pick. That means the franchise will all but likely draft French super prospect Victor Wembanyama who was pretty much the talk of the night.

It’s not surprising as to why Wembanyama is hyped up so much. After all, he’s a 7’4” center with the skills of a point guard who can score one-legged three-pointers and just about do it all.

He’s already expected to win Rookie of the Year and become a key pillar for the Spurs for the foreseeable future.

However, many, including ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, have gone as far as calling him the greatest draft prospect of all time — even more so than James.

Lillard clearly disagrees as he put into context how crazy the expectations were on the Lakers star and how he’s not only delivered, but continues to deliver in year 20.

“I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN!” the Blazers guard tweeted. “Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket”

With that added context, it’s hard to disagree with Lillard.

After all, James had a level of hype that was unprecedented compared to other No. 1 picks — he was hyped up as the next Michael Jordan.

Considering a good portion of fans and players are of the opinion that he’s surpassed Jordan and is the GOAT of the sport, he has exceeded those expectations tenfold.