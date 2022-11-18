Published November 18, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s a bit funny how intertwined the careers of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George have been over recent years. Lillard, most memorably, drove the dagger into George’s heart by nailing a half-court triple to close out the Blazers’ series against the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the 2019 playoffs.

And during the Blazers’ Thursday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, Lillard and George figure to cross paths once more, albeit indirectly.

Locked in a tight contest against the Nets, the Blazers found themselves in a helter-skelter possession in the middle of the third quarter. Damian Lillard saved the ball from going out of bounds with Ben Simmons hot on his tail. Jerami Grant retrieved the ball, and Dame proceeded to move to the corner for an open triple with the shot clock winding down.

An open Lillard is one of the most frightening sights for a defense, but Dame, uncharacteristically missed the shot in brutal fashion, hoisting the ball against the side of the backboard reminiscent of Paul George’s iconic miss during the Clippers’ Game 7 choke against the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 bubble.

Ian Eagle: "[Damian] Lillard…oh no…seriously. Oh no off the side of the backboard." 😂pic.twitter.com/fQn5i4XFCh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 18, 2022

The difference in the stakes involved in Lillard and George’s brutal misses is night and day, to say the least, but it’s still hilarious to see a shooter of Dame’s caliber to miss in such a ridiculous manner.

Nevertheless, Damian Lillard and Paul George, despite the words thrown between their camps in the past, seems to have buried the hatchet, and George, of all people, knows just how frustrating it is to hit the side of the backboard, so the Clippers star is in the best position to understand that even elite shooters miss this badly. Shooters shoot though, and both Lillard and George aren’t about to stop shooting just because of an embarrassing miss.

At the end of the day, Lillard will have his sights set on a Blazers win, with Portland in the middle of a nip-and-tuck contest against the Nets deep into the fourth quarter.