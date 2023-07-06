Damian Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat. Nothing has changed so far this offseason. Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin recently confirmed Lillard's desire, per Barry Jackson.

“I do what I should for my client,” Goodwin said. “Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It's a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”

Damian Lillard clearly wants a Heat trade

According to Goodwin, other teams that try to trade for Lillard should probably halt their pursuit. If they were to acquire the Portland Trail Blazers star, Lillard won't be thrilled. He clearly wants a Heat trade.

Miami fell just short of winning the NBA Finals this past season. They reached the championship but were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in five games. Miami has been a consistent contender over the past few years, but the Jimmy Butler-led squad still hasn't won it all during his tenure with the franchise.

Trading for Damian Lillard could help the Heat reach new heights. Lillard has motivation to win and the Heat are trying to reach the next level. It seems like the perfect match, but the Heat may not have enough trade assets to make a deal come to fruition. As a result, a third and even possibly fourth team could be added to a potential trade.

It still isn't necessarily a guarantee that Lillard will be traded to Miami. Despite his agent's warning, other teams will remain interested. In the end, though, the Heat have an advantage since Lillard wants to be traded to Miami.