The Portland Trail Blazers may have finally pulled the trigger on the much-awaited Damian Lillard trade, but it wasn't quite as smooth-sailing as every involved party hoped it would. In fact, in recent weeks, it seems like Lillard was resigned to the fact that he'll be starting the 2023-24 season still as a member of the Blazers organization, not knowing when a potential trade, such as the one that now has him donning a Milwaukee Bucks jersey, would come.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Lillard “would be content” rejoining the Blazers in training camp, if only to give the team even more time to work out a potential trade to accommodate his request. Moreover, the newest Bucks star let the Blazers contingent know that he “was willing to remain patient” and was even “willing to be fully present” for the team for however long it takes for the franchise to find an amicable resolution to this saga.

This, understandably, did not appeal to the Blazers front office, as they felt like the Damian Lillard trade situation would hang over the organization's head like a cloud. Thus, the Blazers decided to pull the trigger on the trade that sent Lillard to the Bucks just so they could look forward to a clean slate in a rebuild spearheaded by talented youngsters Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons.

Now, the Blazers' job isn't quite done yet, as they still have to settle the Jrue Holiday situation by dealing away the centerpiece of the Lillard trade for even more draft assets, But at the very least, the Blazers can now look forward into the next chapter in their franchise, bidding adieu to one of the franchise's greatest players ever in a dignified manner.