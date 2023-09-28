Damian Lillard's storied tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers has only just come to an end. Before ever suiting up for the Milwaukee Bucks and chasing championships alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, though, the greatest player in franchise history is already dreaming of a return to Rip City.

Mere hours after he was traded to Milwaukee, Lillard retweeted a message predicting he'd win multiple titles with the Bucks before returning to Portland and retiring with the Blazers.

Lillard was dealt to the Bucks on Wednesday in a league-shaking three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns. While it was easy to assume the seven-time All-Star might harbor ill will toward the Blazers given his public preference to be traded to the Miami Heat, Lillard has done nothing since the news was announced to suggest he lost any love for Rip City over the last three months. He even released a single as rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A. called “Farewell,” bidding goodbye to the only city, fans and team he's ever known since joining the league in 2012.

Lillard ultimately added the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets to his list of preferred teams once it became clear Portland didn't like Miami's trade package, too. The early notion the Blazers traded him to Milwaukee against his will, thankfully, doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

The new-look Bucks might be championship favorites in 2023-24. No matter what happens this season, Milwaukee will retain the chance to win a title as long as Lillard and Antetokounmpo are healthy and playing anywhere near their established peaks.

What does that mean for a possible Rip City reunion a few years down the line? Lillard already knows.