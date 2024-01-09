The Portland Trail Blazers are getting a mixed bag of news regarding their big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton has missed seven games with injury.

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton is getting some good news, but also some bad news. Ayton is upgraded on the team's injury report and that's good, but he's still doubtful to play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, per The Oregonian.

Ayton is dealing with some tendinitis in his right knee that's kept him sidelined for seven games. The Blazers have had to go on a road trip without him as he had to remain in Oregon for treatment. But Ayton is scheduled to rejoin the team for its game Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Blazers are waiting eagerly to get their big man back. He's been a bright spot in the lineup for the team, averaging a double-double with 13 points and nearly 11 rebounds a contest. Ayton hasn't played since a Dec. 23 game against the Golden State Warriors. He's played in 24 games this year.

Portland is having a difficult season. The Blazers are 10-25 on the year and have gone long stretches this season without wins. Portland is 3-4 in this stretch without Ayton on the floor. The Blazers have three games remaining on this road trip, including Tuesday's battle against the Knicks.

Ayton was a member of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2019. He's a first overall pick in the 2018 draft, playing with the Phoenix Suns from 2018-23 before joining Portland this season. He played his college basketball at Arizona, where he was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year in 2018. He won the Karl Malone Award while at Arizona, given to the nation's top college basketball power forward.