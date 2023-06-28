With the 2023 NBA free agency period set to begin on Jul. 1, the Portland Trail Blazers are making decisions about the futures of their impending free agents, including Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish.

In the case of the former, who the Blazers have long since conceded a desire to re-sign, the Blazers have officially extended a qualifying offer to the two-time All-Defensive selection, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Thybulle, who averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range after Portland acquired him at the trade deadline.

However, according to Scotto, the Blazers “are not expected to extend” Cam Reddish a qualifying offer amid their hesitation to enter the luxury tax.

Now an impending unrestricted free agent, expect multiple teams to emerge as suitors for 23-year-old, as “several executives believe [Reddish] has untapped potential.”

A skilled wing two-way upside at 6-foo6-8 and 218 pounds, Reddish has yet to put it all together after being drafted 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft. Traded by the Hawks after flashing his potential with 11.1 points and 1.1 steals per game for two-plus seasons, Reddish still needs to demonstrate more consistency as an outside shooter and defender.

Teams that could use Reddish are plentiful, though those that will trust him in a playoff situation at this point of his career are likely to be far fewer. Nonetheless, it's easy to envision Reddish with a rebuilding team like the Washington Wizards. Or one that simply has a glaring hole at small forward, like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No matter where he lands, as he prepares to join his fourth team in five career seasons, Reddish will look to shed a burgeoning journeyman label.