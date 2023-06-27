It looks like Damian Lillard is staying with the Portland Trail Blazers for now, though NBA fans couldn't help but get mad and feel conflicted over the wild turn of events.

Lillard has been on the headlines as of late amid questions about his future with the Blazers. On Monday, it even seemed like a trade was imminent when he and his agent requested a meeting with Portland's execs to discuss the future of the franchise and the direction it's going.

In a rather shocking statement, however, Blazers GM Joe Cronin appeared to indicate that Lillard is staying after he said they had a “great dialogue” and they are “committed to building a winner around Dame.”

While some fans are glad that the Lillard drama is over, some couldn't help but point out how both sides look afraid to make a trade.

“It's so painfully obvious that a trade is what’s best for both parties here. The Blazers are a very young team with no realistic path to contention, Dame has repeatedly said that’s his goal. Both sides afraid to act on that reality,” Erik Slate of ClutchPoints said.

Another commenter said, “Dame should demand a trade already. He's been too nice to the front office in Portland when they've done absolutely nothing to help in building a contender around him. They did get Scoot, which is nice, but Dame isn't gonna win a chip with a bunch of youth & inexperienced players.”

A third critic added, “Damian Lilliard and the Portland Trail Blazers are that toxic couple that just won’t break up. I think it's time they see different people…”

There were others who showed support to Dame and admired his loyalty, which is really rare in the NBA today. However, some also expressed their wish for the Blazers to just trade Lillard in order to help him fulfill that dream of winning a title.

Overall fans are just tired of the drama surrounding Lillard. While Dame obviously wants to stay in Portland, there's just no clear path for the Blazers to be a title contender any time soon. Unfortunately, both sides can't seem to accept the fact.

Given the circumstances, though, it won't be a surprise if another report about Lillard's future pops out in the next few days.