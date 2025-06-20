The Los Angeles Chargers are a team trying to make a statement. With Jim Harbaugh at the helm, the Chargers are trying to become a bully in the AFC. The biggest task of all is trying to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs from atop the AFC West, and if Harbaugh's Chargers can do that, then they can make a serious run to the Super Bowl. The Chargers maintain a roster worthy of competing in a dangerous conference. The Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens (who just signed cornerback Jaire Alexander), Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos will all be playoff contenders again this season.

Mini camp is in action, and there are a lot of surprises coming out of Costa Mesa, California. The Chargers feel that they had another strong NFL Draft in the Harbaugh era, selecting running back Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina in the first round. General manager Joe Hortiz drafted a few more players who have the potential to be serious steals this season.

During free agency, the team made splashes by signing running back Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers, right guard Mekhi Becton from the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers, and bringing back receiver Mike Williams. The Bolts feel they have elite talent on both sides of the ball. They must make a statement early in the season, as they play the Chiefs in Brazil to begin the year, followed by games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos in the first three weeks.

With all this said, let's take a look at the three hottest takes coming out of Los Angeles Chargers' minicamp.

Hot Take No. 3: Oronde Gadsden II Becomes Biggest Steal of 2025 NFL Draft

The 5th-round draft pick out of Syracuse has a chance to become one of Justin Herbert's top targets this season, and for a long time in the future.

Jim Harbaugh raving about TE Oronde Gadsden II for almost 3 minutes: pic.twitter.com/bHidGzLQv7 — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harbaugh couldn't stop speaking highly of the rookie. At the tight-end position, the Chargers desperately need someone to step up to try and create a dynamic duo, similar to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Herbert is the franchise, and he needs weapons to help fully maximize his potential. Gadsden II has a chance to break out and has already begun the process.

Oronde Gadsden truthers stand up! 📢 Is the hype warranted? pic.twitter.com/1LRLmdL7bk — FastDraft Fantasy (@fastdraftapp) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since he was drafted in the 5th round, Gadsden can be labeled a steal depending on how he plays not only this season, but for his entire career. The tight end position was deep in this draft, and the Bolts feel they have a talent worthy of mentioning along with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.

Hot Take No. 2: Chargers Will Finish Season With Top 3 Rushing Unit

When Becton signed with the Chargers, the offensive line gained a much-needed guard with experience. Becton slides right into the right guard spot next to Joe Alt, who the Chargers took with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bolts have a two-time Pro Bowler at left tackle in Rashawn Slater, and an above-average run-blocker in Zion Johnson at either left guard or center. Reports have shown that he has taken reps at center, but has been a guard to begin his career in LA. Andre James or Bradley Bozeman can start at center or left guard, depending on what the team decides.

The running back room will look very different this season. Out goes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and in comes Harris and Hampton. Harris has been a 1,000-yard rusher since he was a rookie, and Hampton was projected as the second-best running back in this past draft, behind Ashton Jeanty. Both RBs are in the AFC West, looking to hit the ground running.

The Bolts want to be a run-dominant team. Harbaugh has said it many times. They tried last season, but injuries kept them from doing that. If Harris and Hampton are both healthy for the entire season, the Chargers will have a Top 3 rushing team in the NFL. Behind the massive offensive line and Greg Roman's play calling, Harris and Hampton will see a ton of success this season. It's realistic for them to both rush for over 1,000 yards. Reminder, Zion Johnson is a much better run blocker than he is a pass blocker.

Hot Take No. 1: LA Will Finish With No. 1 Scoring Defense Again

Last season, the Chargers allowed the fewest points in the NFL. At 17.7 opposing points per game, teams struggled to find the end zone against the gritty Chargers defense. Joey Bosa is gone, but the team feels they have the replacements necessary to oppose Khalil Mack and have a dominant rush attack.

The secondary is what could be lethal. Donte Jackson comes in and adds to a cornerback room that had two of the top rookies of the entire 2024-25 season, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. If those two stay on pace, then they will lock down receivers and intercept a handful of passes. Derwin James, Elijah Molden, and Alohi Gilman form a terrific safety trio. James is a two-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Second Team All-Pro. He was Second Team last season. James has the ability to change games by playing all over the field, intercepting passes, sacking the quarterback, and making tackles at every level.

Playing in the AFC West will not be easy, but defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had a great game plan last season that will carry over to this year. The Bolts play some elite offenses this year, but avoid the likes of the Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers.

The Chargers should make the playoffs this season. Could this be the year Justin Herbert wins his first playoff game?