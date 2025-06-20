Jared Verse had an impressive rookie season in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams. How his potential looks going forward got former player Terron Armstead to make a bold claim.

Armstead played 12 seasons in the league, representing the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins from 2013 to 2024. He made five Pro Bowl games and landed on the All-Pro second team in 2018.

He appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio, talking about three players he doesn't have to worry about anymore. It didn't take long for him to say Verse's name.

“No. 1, he was a rookie from the Rams. That young boy Jared Verse? I'm cool. I'm good. I never gotta see that man again,” Armstead said. “I'm OK with never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush different. Dawg, it's different. You know that it's coming. You brace yourself. He's different. Jared Verse is different. He will be a Defensive Player of the Year one of these days. Mark my words,” Armstead said.

What lies ahead for Jared Verse, Rams

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
It is a huge statement for Terron Armstead to make about Jared Verse, who's still early into his NFL career. However, what the young linebacker showcased throughout 2024 is legitimate.

Verse appeared in every game for the Rams throughout the season, making 16 starts. He made 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

His efforts helped elevate the Rams' defense, making big plays down the stretch of games as the team reached the playoffs. They reached the NFC Divisional Round before falling 28-22 to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Verse went on to make the Pro Bowl, while earning a place on the PFWA's All-Rookie Team. He also won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, showing he is here to stay as a defender on the rise.

The Rams will look forward with championship aspirations as they retain key stars in the offense except Cooper Kupp. Not only will they look forward Matthew Stafford throwing passes to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but they will also anticipate the defense to play a huge role. That may be the case if Verse makes a huge jump in his sophomore campaign.