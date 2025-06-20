The Colorado Rockies have been historically bad at hitting on the road since their creation in 1933. However, Hunter Goodman is in the middle of a hot stretch at the plate, helping the Rockies win four straight on the road. Unfortunately, a walk-off home run from James Wood ended their streak, but infielder Ryan McMahon and Co. might have figured something out.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer and hitting coach Jordan Pacheco are two of the new voices in the Colorado dugout. They implemented a change in how the team runs batting practice, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

Instead of facing regular pitching, the Rockies use a pitching machine and heavier balls to mimic the opposing pitchers' arsenal.

Goodman is optimistic about the change that has helped him find life at the plate on the road.

We’ve been doing a good job trying to find ways to handle Coors hitting at elevation versus when we go on the road, and we’re on our way to figuring some stuff out,” Goodman said.

Pacheco offered his thoughts on the change as well. According to him, he and Scaeffer's goal is to show their batters what they could see during the game.

“These are the best hitters in the world. If you give them a chance to see something a couple of times before they actually perform, hopefully in their mind it makes it a little bit easier,” Pacheco said.

Goodman and McMahon are the biggest benefactors of the change. Both players swatted home runs during a Rockies win over the Nationals that saw the team tie a franchise record. The veteran third baseman homered and hit a double during the game. Both pitches he hit were ones his coaches exposed him to earlier that day.

“If we’re going to see a guy who uses his curveball a lot, it’s a good one. And we’re getting used to sea level, [so] they’ll put an even nastier one in the cage so you feel overwhelmed in there,” McMahon said. “In the game it feels a little more underwhelming. They’ll have every pitch shape and make sure you’re ready to go.”

The Rockies have a long way to go if they want to get back into contention. Unfortunately, it might not happen this year. However, coaching staff has found something that works and could build on it moving forward.