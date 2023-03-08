Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic has sat out for over a month due to a calf injury. The last time he played was back on February 1st against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game the Blazers went on to win by a final score of 122-112. So when the Blazers visit the TD Garden on Wednesday night to play Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics, every Blazers fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jusuf Nurkic playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Jusuf Nurkic injury status vs. Celtics

The Blazers have Nurkic listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Blazers, Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) will remain out for Portland.

Nurkic, 28, is in his ninth year in the NBA and seventh as a member of the Blazers franchise. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 45 appearances this season (all starts).

The Bosnian native has displayed impressive growth in his three-point shot in the 2022-23 campaign — he’s shooting 39.0% from behind the arc on a career-high 2.2 threes attempted per contest.

Don’t expect the Blazers to steal a road win against the Celtics on Wednesday night, with or without Nurkic in the lineup. After all, the Blazers have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 14-19 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Jusuf Nurkic playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is maybe.