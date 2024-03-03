Portland Trail Blazers star forward Jerami Grant has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday night's road game versus the Memphis Grizzlies due to a lower-body injury, as announced by the team via its official account on X (formerly Twitter).
“INJURY UPDATE: Jerami Grant (Right Quad Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game @ MEM.”
Before he exited the contest, Grant was able to produce five points and an assist while shooting just 1-for-5 from the field. The injury doesn't seem to be something to be a major one. The Blazers also probably are just being extra cautious of Grant's health. There is no urgent need for the Blazers to force Grant back into action since they're obviously not going to the NBA Playoffs. They entered Saturday's game with just 16 games on the season against 42 losses.
The Blazers will be taking a rest on Sunday before playing the Grizzlies again at the same venue Monday night. Given the aforementioned playoff chances of Portland, it will hardly be a surprise if the team decides to keep Grant from playing for at least one more contest.
Grant, who will be turning 30 on Mar. 12, averaged 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while posting a 45.2 field goal shooting percentage and 40.4 percent success rate on shots taken from behind the arc through his first 51 games of the season, is playing on the first campaign of his five-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Blazers back in July.
Jabari Walker and Matisse Thybulle could see more minutes on the court with Grant sidelined.