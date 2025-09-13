The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen once again faltered in a crucial spot on Friday, costing the team momentum in the series opener. After the 5-1 loss to the Giants, Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott faced the media and made a heartbreaking admission about his struggles.

“It’s terrible. I’m having the worst year of my life. I gotta be better.”

Tanner Scott (0.0, H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers drop the series opener in San Francisco, losing 5-1 to the Giants, snapping their 4-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/27LKEpZgmE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scott’s remarks came after a night to forget. In fact, facing the Giants, he didn't record an out and gave up a hit, two walks, and three earned runs. As a result, his outing snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak. The series opener in San Francisco ended in a 5-1 defeat, and the Giants seized early control of the three-game series.

Moreover, the frustration deepened because the Dodgers wasted another strong outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The right-hander threw seven innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out 10. After allowing a first-inning run, he kept the Giants' bats quiet, showing poise and command.

However, the Dodgers could only score one run to tie the game in the seventh, and the game slipped away in the 10th inning. It was another reminder that even elite starting efforts mean little without reliable late-inning support and/or offensive support.

Article Continues Below

Consequently, pressure mounted as Scott confessed that opponents seemed dialed in on every pitch. He questioned whether he was tipping his pitches.

“They’re on everything,” he said, raising troubling doubts about mechanics or approach. His confidence appeared shaky.

Soon after, the Giants pounced, exploiting mistakes. A fastball left up in the zone got hammered. Scott’s failure to record an out stung as the Dodgers struggled to hold their edge late. In the aftermath, Scott’s transparent self-criticism echoed around the clubhouse.

Overall, this season has been unkind for the defending World Series champions. The Dodgers were hoping Tanner Scott would stabilize the late innings. Instead, he's stumbled under mounting expectations. Fans and teammates alike expected more from him, hoping his year would reflect his lofty contract and previous success. Yet, his own words painted a bleak picture: a player in crisis, desperate to right the ship against the Giants and beyond.

Even so, despite the loss, Scott insisted he would work to regain control and performance. For now, the Dodgers must endure the consequences of another shaky outing as they aim to bounce back in the Giants series.