We're back again with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between teams near the bottom of the standings. The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies as the two squads meet for their second leg of this back-to-back series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Trail Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently last in the Northwest Division and they're second-to-last in the Western Conference standings. After the highlight of their season in winning back-to-back games against the Bucks and 76ers, they've lost nine-straight games and will look to break their streak in one of these two meetings with the Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the Southwest Division and they sit in the 13-spot in the West. They're just 3-12 over their last 15 games and come into this series riding a three-game skid. Still, they've already got one win over this Portland team and they'll be happy be happy to host this pair of games on their home floor.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Odds
Portland Trail Blazers: +2 (-108)
Moneyline: +110
Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-112)
Moneyline: -135
Over: 208.5 (-110)
Under: 208.5 (-110)
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Portland Trail Blazers will be dealing with a number of key injuries during this mini-series with the Grizzlies, namely to Scoot Henderson (out) and Deandre Ayton (doubtful) as their two main offensive anchors. It's been a down year for them overall in terms of injuries and seeing Ayton go down leaves them with a massive gap in the interior. With Malcolm Brogdon also out at the one-spot, they're having to look towards reserves like Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle to put forth meaningful contributions.
Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons will have to take the scoring load in this game and try to attack the basket aggressively as they look for points from the line. Running the two-man game against an equally-depleted Grizzlies team without Jaren Jackson could open up the floor for them to find scoring opportunities for the pair. If either one of them can get going, expect the rest of his team to feed off of the energy on the road.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Grizzlies are equally hobbled heading into this series and they'll be without Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson, and Derrick Rose. Marcus Smart is nearing his return, but they'll still be without him as well, putting a massive dent in their defense on both the perimeter and interior. Ziaire Williams has had to step up in a big way this season and he's averaging a modest 8.2 PPG on 40% shooting from the field. With the amount of injuries they're experiencing and now Jackson Jr. being sidelined, Williams will have to become a focal point for them in scoring the ball and getting to the line.
Forwards Lamar Stevens and Santi Aldama have both been getting extended run at their positions and they've been thriving seeing valuable minutes on the floor. To be successful against Portland, they'll have to put forth a collective effort in stopping Jerami Grant and taking away the best player on the floor for the Blazers. If they can play a strong defensive game at home, they should be able to cover this spread.
Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies are tied at 1-1 in their season series heading into these back-to-back contests and both teams are extremely depleted on both sides in terms of injuries. Jaren Jackson Jr. won't be going for the Grizzlies the night before, so he could have an added day of rest ahead of this second meeting. If he's able to go, we give the edge to the Grizzlies at home.
However, we'll have to see how the Trail Blazers come out in this first game on the road. They're 14-14 ATS on the road while the Grizzlies are just 15-17 ATS at home, so they could stand to see success with Jaren Jackson out and Jerami Grant reaping the benefits on the other end.
Assuming Jackson can go in this game, we'll roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover at home. I suspect they drop this first game and come back during this one to end the season series at a 2-2 stalemate.
Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -2 (-110)