Madison Square Garden in New York still remains to be one of the most iconic sporting venues in the entire world. Players love playing in the bright lights of MSG and on certain occasions, it lights a fire under them. This was exactly the case for Portland Trail Blazers stud Jerami Grant, who absolutely torched the New York Knicks with a mind-blowing performance in the Mecca of Sports.

Grant exploded for a career-high 44 points in the Blazers’ hard-fought overtime 132-129 victory against the Knicks. In the process, the 6-foot-8 forward set a new Blazers franchise record for most points in MSG:

The Knicks simply had no answer for Grant, who went 10-of-20 from the field in 40 minutes of action. As the tweet above says, The 28 attempts from the line (he made 21) was another Blazers franchise record.

Portland was without the injured Damian Lillard in this one, so they relied heavily on Grant to bring them home. Anfernee Simons wasn’t too bad himself, dropping 38 points with four rebounds and five dimes.

The Knicks, on the other hand, had Jalen Brunson, who went off for 32 points with five boards and four assists. New York’s new star’s heroics wasn’t enough, though, as they suffered a tough loss in their own home court.

As for Grant, he’s been quite a revelation for the Blazers since making the move to Portland during the offseason. The 28-year-old has averaged 19.7 points, 4.6 assists rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while also knocking down a career-best 2.6 triples per game on a mind-boggling 48.4-percent clip.