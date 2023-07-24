Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal stunned the football world on Monday after it was revealed that they had placed a wild offer for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. The offer reportedly comes out to a whopping $332 transfer fee as well as $776 million in salary for the French phenom. What makes this so insane is the fact that the salary is just for a single season. Even Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard couldn't believe it.

Al Hilal and Mbappe have been the talk of the town, and Lillard caught wind of this massive development in the football world. Dame just had to take to Twitter to share his shocked reaction to this news:

1 year 776mm? Wtf lol … — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 24, 2023

Kylian Mbappe reportedly already has an agreement with Real Madrid that he will sign with them next season once his contract with PSG comes to an end. The Ligue 1 champs are aware of this and they have since been willing to cash in on their star by selling him to the highest bidder. At this point, that bidder is Al Hilal, who for their part, are reportedly willing to give up all this money for what will effectively be a one-year rental for Mbappe.

For what it's worth, Damian Lillard's current contract with the Blazers will see him pocket $45.6 million this coming season with the Blazers. This already makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA today, but for context, Mbappe will potentially be earning 17 times that amount if he agrees to take his talents to Al Hilal. CRAZY.