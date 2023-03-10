Matisse Thybulle is set to make his debut as an opponent at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. The Portland Trail Blazers wing was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers a month ago and the change of scenery has done him well, as he explained in a recent interview.

The writing was on the wall for Thybulle’s future with Philly leading up to the trade deadline. The 26-year-old wing said that he encountered more “fear-based play” with the Sixers than he has in his 10 games so far with the Blazers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Any player that’s playing out of a place of fear is going to struggle,” Matisse Thybulle said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Like there’s going to just be friction in everything you try to do. But when you play for a place of just discipline and receptiveness to what the game’s giving and what you are reading from it. I think there’s a lot more opportunity…And for me, specifically, I feel like there was a lot more fear-based play in Philadelphia as opposed to what I’m doing here in Portland.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thybulle’s inconsistency on offense led to inconsistent minutes despite his defense making him one of the Sixers’ better players by on-off metrics. With the Blazers — who have fewer talented guys to play in front of him and don’t have the weight of championship expectations on them — Thybulle has made 18 of his 44 threes. His replacement, Jalen McDaniels, has started to show some legitimate value for the Sixers.

Doc Rivers said at Philadelphia’s practice on Thursday that he is looking forward to seeing Thybulle, who he hasn’t spoken to since being traded. “I think it’s a great place for him, the Sixers head coach said of Portland, adding that playing alongside Damian Lillard helps. “And he’s getting minutes there, which I think is important for him.”

Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed also voiced excitement to see Thybulle as the Sixers look to make it four straight wins.