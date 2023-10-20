Scoot Henderson isn't quite Ja Morant or prime Russell Westbrook when it comes to explosiveness and all-around athleticism. But the Portland Trail Blazers rookie boasts rare physical tools for a point guard regardless, his broad shoulders, long, chiseled arms and massive hands certainly set to ease his acclimation to the speed and strength of NBA opponents. It's not like his gaudy dimensions have cost Henderson much speed, burst or leaping ability, either. He's already a top-five athlete among NBA floor generals at just 19 years old.

As much as that physical prowess will help Henderson throughout his NBA career, he's still learning how to best apply it on defensive end of the floor as the 2023-24 regular season dawns. Just ask Matisse Thybulle, who compared his young teammate to an oversized, accidental school-yard bully given his propensity for fouling during preseason action.

“You ever see kids who grow to be way bigger and stronger than everyone else early on, and they're accidentally hurting people? That's Scoot at this point,” Thybulle said of Henderson, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. “He's so strong and athletic, and he's got to learn how to use those things to his advantage, as opposed to having them used against him. Because he's so strong, he can blow up a lot of plays and get over screens, but with these savvy vets, if you use too much force, it's going to end up being a foul. For him, it's finding that balance. It's always going to be hard for rookies. The refs aren't giving you the benefit of the doubt. I think he's going to learn. It's trial by error, and it's frustrating. But he's lucky he has the intangibles. He has the strength, he has the athleticism. Now it's just a matter of coupling that with the experience.”

Scoot Henderson's preseason with Blazers

Henderson, remember, has been a professional basketball player for over two years. He joined G League Ignite as a 17-year-old, biding his time with the developmental program for two seasons until becoming draft eligible following 2022-23.

Just like Henderson's body and athleticism will help him ease into life in the NBA, so will that ample experience running the show against high-level competition. He's Portland's undisputed starting point guard entering 2023-24, a role he seemed mostly prepared for during preseason action. Henderson averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists across four exhibition games, enduring relative struggles with his jumper and ball security while nevertheless proving his worth as a day one starter with obvious poise and pace as a playmaker.

Eventually reaching his sky-high ceiling will depend most on how Henderson's shot develops in coming years. But the aspect of his game that needs most work in wake of the preseason is defending without fouling. Henderson averaged a whopping 5.7 fouls per-36 minutes in the preseason, highest among all rookie guards. He fouled out in 31 minutes against the Phoenix Suns in his second exhibition game, too.

Henderson's intersection of physicality, playmaking feel and burgeoning skill makes him one of the most exciting lead guard prospects to enter the league in recent memory. Very few rookies are net positive players, and fewer still are quality defenders. It's likely only a matter of time until Henderson is a force on both sides of the ball. Should he struggle to consistently impact winning in his first NBA go-around, though, don't be surprised if Henderson's penchant for fouling emerges as among the biggest reasons why.