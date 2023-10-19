The Portland Trail Blazers gained a stroke of luck in their eyes when the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That meant that G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson fell in their laps. Scoot Henderson was the consensus No. 2 player in the draft behind Victor Wembanyama and the Blazers were thrilled to grab him with the No. 3 pick. Henderson is projected to be a star in the NBA. The Blazers are in need of a star point guard following the Damian Lillard trade, but Scoot Henderson has actually drawn comparisons to a different star guard as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape.

As per Spears, Blazers assistant coach Scotty Brooks believes Henderson is the second coming of future Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook.

“They're both extremely smart, tough, competitive and determined,” Brooks said. “Their will to prepare is just as great as their will to win. And that's rare. That's not even talking about the athleticism and size for this position. But there are a lot of similarities that it's uncanny. . .”

During the Blazers preseason schedule, Scoot Henderson averaged 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He played in only one game during NBA Summer League and put up 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 38.5 percent from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent from the free throw line.

Coincidently, Scoot Henderson will get his first taste of the NBA regular season against Russell Westbrook as the Blazers open the season on the road against the Clippers.