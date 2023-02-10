The Detroit Pistons were one of the more active teams at the NBA trade deadline. They made a move to acquire James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors while shipping out Kevin Knox and Saddiq Bey in the process. Knox was sent to the Warriors who then rerouted him to the Portland Trail Blazers while Bey was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. It’s always tough to see teammates get traded at the NBA trade deadline and it appears as if that was the case for Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey who took to social media to express his thoughts on losing both Knox and Bey.

Go be great KK..Love my dude 🙏🏾❤️ — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) February 9, 2023

Love you 41🤞🏾❤️ — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) February 9, 2023

It was a nice, heartfelt message from Jaden Ivey to his now former teammates. Both Kevin Knox and Saddiq Bey had been in the league for a couple of years now and they no doubt took Ivey under their wing and helped get him acclimated to the NBA.

This season, Knox had been averaging 5.6 points per game and 2.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 46.9 percent and 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line while playing in 42 games. Bey was averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 40.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three-point range. Knox will be on his fourth team in five years while Bey had spent all of his seasons in the league with the Pistons thus far.

The Pistons still have some solid young pieces, including Ivey who is one of the team’s centerpieces. As a rookie, Ivey has been averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range.