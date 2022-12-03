By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers have cooled off after a red-hot start to the 2022-23 campaign. The team has lost three of its last four games and is just 11-11 on the season, tied with the Timberwolves for the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. Portland has struggled to pick up wins without Damian Lillard, who has missed the past two weeks with a calf injury.

While Lillard is set to return Sunday against the Pacers, another Blazers player has recently joined the injury report. Forward Nassir Little left Tuesday’s game against the Clippers with what was thought to be just a hip strain, but it turns out it is more significant than that. The team released the following injury update:

“Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.”

Little, 22, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all with the Blazers. He’s averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists across 21 games this season. Little was shooting the ball with great efficiency to start the year, as he converted 47.3% of his total field goals and 37.2% of his threes, both career bests.

The team’s best player, Lillard, returning to the lineup very soon certainly softens the blow of losing a rotation piece in Little. However, it’s still unfortunate news for Little and his development that he will have to sit out for a significant period.