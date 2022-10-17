One of the Portland Trail Blazers’ rapidly improving young guns has been rewarded by the team. Nassir Little, the young forward out of North Carolina, signed a four-year, $28 million extension with the Blazers. This move shows that the team is highly encouraged by Little’s improvement over his career. (via Adrian Wojnarowski)

Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022

Nassir Little was taken by the Blazers with 25th pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Playing behind guys like Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza, Little did not see much playing time in his first year in the league. Once he was given the opportunity to shine, though, the former UNC product showed off what exactly he’s capable of.

With the Blazers lacking in wing depth, they called on Little to take on a larger role in the offense. He obliged, playing the best ball of his career in 2021. He averaged double-digits for most of January and become a prominent figure in Portland’s rotation. His on-ball defense and solid shooting from deep will make him a valuable asset for years to come.

Nassir Little’s breakout season was unfortunately cut short after going through season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Still, it seems like the Blazers saw enough out of him to warrant a decent extension. The question, though, is whether Little can go one step further and show that this contract is way below what he should be paid.

The Blazers are entering the 2022 – 23 season with a bit of uncertainty around them. They once again sit in the middle ground of contenders and lottery-bound teams. They are hoping that Little helps Damian Lillard and co. get back to their winning ways after missing the playoffs last season.