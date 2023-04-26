Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Portland Trail Blazers made a massive move on Wednesday that has nothing to do with Damian Lillard — the organization will begin operating a NBA G League franchise during the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the move, the Phoenix Suns become the last National Basketball Association squad without a minor league affiliate team.

“I’m excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement, per Woj.

“The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.”

Portland’s G League team will play its home games at the University of Portland and have practices at the Blazers’ practice facility, per Woj.

Although a typical G League squad would take 18-24 months to be active, owner Jody Allen says the organization wants to focus on “helping the franchise’s front office prioritize player development.”

As Woj reports, Portland general manager Joe Cronin will help to speed up the process to ensure the team is up and running in 2023-24. Damian Lillard and the Blazers currently have two first-round picks and a second-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After the Suns sold their G League team to the Detroit Pistons in 2020, they will now be the only team without one next season. But new owner Mat Ishbia said the franchise is actively pursuing a team of their own.

That means it’s likely only a matter of time before every NBA team has a G League affiliate.