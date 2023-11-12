The Blazers have been hit with injuries to their backcourt and they added Jamaree Bouyea on a two-way contract.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been hit with injuries to their backcourt to start the season. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Malcolm Brogdon have all been sidelined due to various injuries. As a result, the Blazers converted two-way contract guard Skylar Mays to a standard contract. The Blazers made another roster move this weekend by signing Jamaree Bouyea to the recently vacant two-way contract spot as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bouyea spent parts of last season with the Heat and Wizards while averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists for G League Sioux Falls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2023

Jamaree Bouyea joins the Blazers after beginning this season in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He had originally signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in the offseason but was one of their roster cuts during training camp. Bouyea will be limited to only 50 games with the Blazers but could see immediate playing time depending on their injury report.

Bouyea went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and ended up spending the first half of the 2022-23 season in the G League with the Skyforce. He was signed to a 10-day contract by the Heat and then signed to a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards once his Heat deal expired.

In total, Bouyea has played in a total of five NBA games, four with the Heat and one with the Wizards. He holds career averages of 3.8 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Bouyea played his college basketball at the University of San Francisco.