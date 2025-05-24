As the Boston Red Sox called up Marcelo Mayer after the injury to Alex Bregman, it is no doubt a special moment for one of the top prospects in baseball. People had been wondering if Mayer's absence from a recent minor league game would lead to the Red Sox calling him up, as recent video shows when the 22-year-old got the news.

Posted to Boston's official social media accounts, Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy would break the news to Mayer, but would tease him before actually revealing it. He would start by saying that he would be scratched for Game 2 of the current minor league series, then saying the real purpose as to why, resulting in celebration.

“I don't think they want you to start Game 2 either, so we're just going to play it by ear,” Tracy said to Mayer. “But, it would be hard to start Game 2 here if you're going to be active in Fenway [Park] tonight.”

Marcelo gets the call: pic.twitter.com/jVZDqRxKjP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 24, 2025

Mayer's reaction says it all as he was hugging his coaches and expressed excitement as Tracy would make sure to advise him to be himself and play like he has been. He's had .271/.347/.471 splits in Triple-A ball so far this season.

Red Sox's decision to call up Marcelo Mayer due to Alex Bregman

With the injury to Red Sox star Alex Bregman, the team needed some help in the infield, as was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN when breaking the news that the team would call up Mayer.

“The Boston Red Sox are calling up infielder Marcelo Mayer, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “With Alex Bregman injured, Boston needs infield help, and the 22-year-old Mayer — who's hitting .271/.347/.471 at Triple-A — will get the first shot at his ABs.”

As said before, Mayer didn't play a Worcester game, which was seen as a “precaution,” as said by the minor league team's reporter Tommy Cassell.

“Marcelo Mayer is being held from Game 1 of the WooSox doubleheader today as a precaution — and pending any decision by the Boston Red Sox in regard to the Alex Bregman injury,” Cassell said. “Mayer is still in Worcester and listed in the Triple-A club’s lineup for Game 2. But that could change.”

Marcelo Mayer is being held from Game 1 of the WooSox doubleheader today as a precaution — and pending any decision by the Boston Red Sox in regard to the Alex Bregman injury. Mayer is still in Worcester and listed in the Triple-A club's lineup for Game 2. But that could change. pic.twitter.com/JecMmXkA7O — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) May 24, 2025

At any rate, Boston is 27-26, which puts them second in the AL East before Saturday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles.