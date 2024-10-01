The Portland Trail Blazers are in Year Two of their post-Damian Lillard era, having traded the star to the Milwaukee Bucks and giving him his best chance to win an NBA championship, a reward for his years of service to the Blazers. Part of this new-look Blazers is the former Phoenix Suns big man DeAndre Ayton, traded in the Lillard deal, and Robert Williams III, formerly of the Boston Celtics, traded for Jrue Holiday. However, Williams played only six games for Portland due to a knee injury, and he opened up to reporters on Blazers Media Day on his road to recovery.

“I'm in a great space right now,” the big man also known as Timelord said, via a post from Blazers beat reporter Sean Highkin on X, formerly Twitter. “It's been a long seven months. A long fight back. I'm ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn't walk.”

New beginnings for the Blazers

Just before the 2024 NBA Draft, the Blazers also landed Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon. This addition gives the team a starting-caliber player whose length could cover for Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons on defense and who could help put Jerami Grant in scoring positions.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Ayton played only 55 games for the Blazers last season, but he remains their best offensive option at the center position. While he averaged only 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in his first season with his new team, there's no one else on the roster that could give the same production.

The Blazers might entertain the idea of trading Ayton, since they'd rather develop players like Scoot Henderson than try to win games, but the market for him might be cold.

His sizable contract and underwhelming postseason performances for the Suns might scare contenders away from dealing for him.

However, the Blazers might trade Robert Williams III, despite his injury history, given his comparably small contract and that defensive big men like Anthony Davis are in short supply around the league.

Additionally, teams like the Lakers have wanted Jerami Grant for a few seasons, but they would have to give up much in terms of salaries and contracts to get him.

Robert Williams III's injury recovery isn't the only story of Blazers Media Day, so fans should watch for any further developments as training camp begins.