Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. The request shocked the NBA world, and Lillard reportedly has interest in joining the Miami Heat.

If Lillard ends up getting traded, the Blazers will lean on their young core of players moving forward. Anfernee Simons will emerge as a go-to option, but Scoot Henderson could become the face of the franchise. Henderson addressed Lillard's trade request on Saturday.

“I would love to play with him,” Henderson said, via Aaron J. Fentress. “We have a great relationship… whatever happens happens, I'm focusing on how I can get better.”

Henderson was later asked about potentially becoming one of the Blazers' faces of the franchise.

“I'm ready to embrace that,” Henderson responded. “I feel like as long as I'm mentally strong, and I am, mentally comfortable with everything that's going on in my life I'm going to embrace it.”

Blazers' post-Damian Lillard future

Assuming a trade does come to fruition, which seems likely following Lillard's request, the Blazers will prepare for a new future. Lillard has been the primary option on the team for many years now, so this will prove to be quite the transition.

Fortunately for the Blazers, they have young players with high-ceilings such as Simons and Henderson. They won't compete for a championship anytime soon, but Portland also shouldn't be overlooked. It will be interesting to see what kind of trade return they can get for Lillard as well.

Scoot Henderson is clearly ready to step up for the Blazers amid the Lillard news. He has a realistic chance to emerge as a superstar down the road.