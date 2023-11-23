Chauncey Billups just dropped a huge Scoot Henderson bomb that may concern Lauri Markkanen's Jazz when they face the Blazers.

A chance for redemption has finally arrived for Scoot Henderson. The Portland Trail Blazers rookie took some time off from the squad so that he could recover from his injury. Chatter about an NBA G League stint has been going around but Chauncey Billups finally clarified his status and it might just strike fear into the hearts of the Utah Jazz led by Lauri Markkanen.

Scoot Henderson is all set to play and reunite with his Blazers squad, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. But, Chauncey Billups disclosed that he will be put on a minute restriction with the intention of not further aggravating his injury. The huge catch, as unveiled by Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian, is that he will be coming off the bench when they face Lauri Markkanen's squad.

This might make the Blazers' system more organized and equally spread out against the Jazz. Henderson would not have to fight for touches in the starting lineup against Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe. This opportunity could be a chance for him to showcase his capabilities of being a spark plug for the Blazers offense down the line. It also induces less fatigue such that he can play through his recovery process.

As of the moment, Henderson only notched about 8.8 points per game on a 34.6% clip from all three levels of scoring. His stature mixed with a high vertical also allows him to grab 2.2 boards on average. But, the glaring diamond in his rough start has to be the flashes of great playmaking and court vision. This got him 4.6 assists before going down.

Will this be a serendipitous decision by the Blazers?