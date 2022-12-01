Published December 1, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.

And it seems like that may not take as long as initially expected.

In the dying moments of the second quarter during the Blazers’ Wednesday night tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaedon Sharpe threw down a nasty putback jam after Anfernee Simons clanked a three-point attempt, clearly unabated by the inevitable force that is gravity.

Sharpe allegedly recorded a 49-inch vertical leap in the lead-up to the 2022 draft, which, if true, is the highest the NBA has ever seen. Sharpe’s Blazers teammate, Keon Johnson, set the NBA Draft combine record with a 48-inch vertical, so perhaps the two are just locked in a contest to one-up each other in gravity-defying feats. During pre-draft workouts, however, Sharpe was reportedly unable to replicate his absurd feat of athleticism.

Nonetheless, Shaedon Sharpe went above and beyond, his 6’11.5 wingspan fully extended just to snatch the ball out of mid-air to punctuate the Blazers’ first-half efforts.

Perhaps that electric dunk would jolt Sharpe, who has struggled in his past six games, wide awake. However, at the time of writing, the Blazers find themselves down by 18 against the Lakers despite Sharpe’s solid 11 points off the bench, and the team collectively needs to wake up if they were to avenge their chokejob against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.