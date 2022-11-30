Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers led by as much as 18 points and were even ahead by 13 entering the fourth quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Rip City squad still ended up losing the contest 118-112.

Naturally the whole NBA world is confused over what happened. The Clippers were even missing their best players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while the Blazers had both Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant despite the absence of Damian Lillard.

It was a classic choke job on the part of the Blazers, and fans couldn’t help but call them out for it.

“That’s gotta be one of the worst blazer losses of the season. You give up an 18 point lead with no PG or Kawhi, only to go into the fourth quarter and have Ant go into the paint with two clippers on him thinking he can easily lay the ball up. F*** this team so stressful sometimes,” one frustrated fan noted.

Another disappointed supporter said, “Bro the whole clippers team was the bench. We should never lose that game at home.”

Others pointed out what went wrong for the Blazers. Portland wasn’t able to get anything going in the fourth quarter, with the LA franchise outscoring them 36-17 in the period. Norman Powell was phenomenal for the Clippers, especially in the fourth period where he scored 22 of his 32 points in the game.

While Powell was key for the win, the Clippers’ defense also stepped up big time.

“The Clippers Defense just shut the Blazer down. Bad shots, and Blocks after Block in the paint. Why was Drew not playing?” a Twitter user shared.

Another critic perfectly summarized that pivotal final period, saying, “Blazers – Clippers 4th. Blazers could not make a shot, Clippers couldn’t miss a shot.”

The Blazers undoubtedly collapsed big time against the Clippers. But at least it’s a big lesson learned from them. No lead is safe in the NBA, no matter how big it is.