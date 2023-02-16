Since the start of the new year, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been the most explosive scorer in the NBA. And it is by a wide margin.

Heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Damian Lillard has scored 806 points. Since January first, this is the most in the NBA. The next closest player is New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

To further prove just how dominant Lillard has been, you can take a look at the scoring figures. Lillard finds himself with 806 points scored, while Brunson, who is second to Lillard, has just 626. This 180-point gap between these two is a larger gap than Brunson and Anfernee Simons, who is 23rd on the list.

Since January first, Simons has scored 457 points. The gap between him and Brunson is 169 total points.

With his scoring outpour, Damian Lillard has stuffed the stat sheet. Over the Trail Blazers last 17 games, he is averaging 37.5 points per game and 7.5 assists per game. Along with this, he is shooting 52% from the floor and 30% from behind the three-point line.

Now in his 11th NBA season, Lillard is once again putting together an elite campaign. While the Trail Blazers are 28-30 on the season, Lillard is the driving force of the team.

Over the 46 games that he has played, he is averaging 31.4 points per game, 7.3 assists per game, and 4.3 rebounds per game. For just the second time in his career, he is averaging more than 30 points per game in a season.

Lillard is also shooting the ball well. From the floor, he is shooting 46.7% and 37.3% from behind the three-point line.

As the TailBlazers prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Damian Lillard is set up to have yet another big game.