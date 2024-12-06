It's not hard to deduce that the Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a rebuild. Besides how their 8-14 record indicates another quiet season, the team's recent transactions have resulted in a surplus of youth. Just look at the moves they've made since last year. In addition to the draft selections of Donovan Clingan and Scoot Henderson, Portland has brought in the likes of Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Dalano Banton — all of whom are no older than 25 years old — via trades. These players currently take on supporting roles to Shaedon Sharpe, who is slowly cementing his mark as the Blazers' main man.

Of course, the rebuild will continue until a competitive roster is built. No one — except maybe Sharpe, Henderson and Clingan — is indispensable, and more major front-office decisions are bound to transpire moving forward. The next plausible trade will likely solve a concern the Blazers held even before the current season began: the center logjam.

An ongoing issue down the block

See, Portland's depth chart at the five goes as follows: Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III and Duop Reath. That's a pretty formidable group, and it shows a lot when one of them goes down. Peep what happened when Ayton was out for a good part of November. Clingan stepped up as the chosen starter with Williams playing backup. However, when they're all healthy, it's hard to see how everyone can be utilized significantly. While some teams are able to rotate three centers, such as what the Indiana Pacers did in 2023, the situation in Portland is quite complicated.

Clingan's draft selection and recent performances have put a question mark on Ayton's long-term status with the Blazers. Trading the Bahamian is a plausible route, but this is easier said than done. While he does average a near-double-double (14.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg), take note that Ayton is set to earn nearly $70 million this season and next season combined. In other words, finding a suitor can be challenging, let alone one who'll be willing to give lots of value in return.

With how things look right now, Robert Williams III is arguably the most optimal trade piece.

Why trading Robert Williams III makes sense for the Blazers

A player who's made a living on the defensive side of the ball, Williams was shipped to the Blazers in 2023 after spending his first five seasons with the Boston Celtics. While he is no doubt a boost to Portland's frontline, there are a couple of reasons why placing the big man on the trading block will be beneficial.

First, there's his contract. Williams is set to earn roughly $12.4 million this season and $13 million in the next. Being trade-friendly in terms of finances is one thing, but getting the amount of value that Williams brings for that kind of money is another. Despite standing at 6-foot-9, Williams' explosiveness, athleticism and 7-foot-6 wingspan have made him a bona fide rim protector and lob threat. For several years, he was the Celtics' anchor in the middle, and he played that role so well that he was named All-Defensive Second Team in 2022. If the Blazers do intend to make him a trade asset, a good amount of teams will surely take interest.

Of course, this isn't to say that suitors will go all out. One factor that may cause them to tread carefully — and also doubles as another reason for the Blazers to trade Williams — is the center's health. It's been Willaims' biggest career setback so far. Due largely to injuries, the Texas A&M product has only played a total of 222 games throughout his seven-year career. And ever since becoming a member of the Blazers, he's seen action in just 13 games.

The last reason has something to do with play style. Williams and Clingan share role-related similarities, despite differences in size and athletic ability. Both play off the ball, getting their points by way of lobs, putbacks, rim rolls and drop passes. They're also tasked to control the glass and defend the rim. While there's nothing wrong with having two of the same kind, the Blazers are in dire need of offense, as shown by how their 107.2 offensive rating ranks 27th among all teams, per NBA.com. And among the centers, Ayton is the best at generating points. With Clingan as a long-term piece and the need for Ayton to help out offensively, Williams is the odd man out.