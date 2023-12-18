The Blue Jackets may be active on the trade market as their playoff hopes dwindle.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they are the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference right now, ahead of the Ottawa Senators. Columbus invested heavily in its NHL roster in the summer, making two major trades to bolster their blueline.

Columbus did deal with quite a bit of off-ice drama heading into this season. Head coach Pascal Vincent wasn't supposed to take the mantle as the bench boss. Veteran coach Mike Babcock was set to make his return to the league for the first time since his highly publicized firing from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, Babcock stepped down before training camp began. Perhaps the sudden coaching change plays a part in this team's performance this year. Whatever the case may be, the Blue Jackets could find themselves active in the trade market rather soon. If they decide to add to their roster, here are three trade targets for Blue Jackets fans to keep in mind as the season progresses.

Philip Broberg is on the trade block

The Edmonton Oilers are playing better these days, but it was rough for a while. Edmonton are still likely to be active in trade discussions between now and the NHL trade deadline. And one name involved in those conversations will be former top-10 pick Philip Broberg.

The Swedish defenseman has been granted permission to seek a trade. He was the first draft pick made by current Oilers general manager Ken Holland. But things have not worked out at the NHL level for the former Skelleftea star.

Blue Jackets fans may find this a bit contradictory. After all, Columbus has reportedly sought to trade away a defenseman from their NHL roster. And that's definitely worth noting. That said, Broberg is worth the flier nonetheless. He is 22 years old and has more than enough time to reach his potential.

The Blue Jackets could use help on the back end, as well. If Edmonton and Columbus can work something out, Philip Broberg would be a big addition to their NHL roster. And he could factor into their long term plans if everything goes well.

Jonatan Berggren is NHL ready

The Detroit Red Wings are on a bit of a slide right now. Since signing future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, Detroit has won just one game. To be fair, they have played without Dylan Larkin and JT Compher as of late. Still, the Red Wings want to make something happen. They are reportedly active in trade discussions, and those discussions could see forward Jonatan Berggren on his way out of Hockeytown.

Berggren played a regular role with the Winged Wheel in 2022-23. The 23-year-old scored 15 goals and 28 points in his 67-game rookie campaign. This season, he has seen little action in the NHL due to Detroit's offseason activity. That said, he is on pace for a 61-point season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings are in serious contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, they turn to selling teams like the Blue Jackets to bolster their roster. Columbus would be wise to target Berggren in any discussions. The 23-year-old is already NHL-ready and could provide secondary offense with room to grow his game even further. In this day and age, it's hard for any team to find a young player who could make an immediate impact like Jonatan Berggren could.

Blue Jackets could take a flier on Nick Robertson

Many around the hockey world have thought Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson had a lot of potential. The former second-round pick was a star with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League. And in the professional game, has shown glimpses of the special player he could be.

However, the Maple Leafs forward has struggled with injuries during his career. In fact, he has yet to play more than 30 games in any single season as a professional hockey player. When he's healthy, though, he is a good player. Back in 2021-22, he was on a point-per-game pace in the NHL.

This season, he played nine games in the AHL before being called up. He has played alright, scoring three goals and nine points in 17 games. Sure, these aren't eye-popping numbers, but the skill is there. All he needs to do is remain healthy in the right environment.

The Maple Leafs want to win the Stanley Cup sooner rather than later. And given Robertson's injury history, this may be the last season they can trade the former Petes star. If Toronto decides to give Columbus a call, perhaps they take a flier on Nick Robertson's potential.