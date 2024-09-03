The tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have shaken the sports world. The tributes for the Gaudreau brothers pouring out since the announcement have made it clear that they both made a positive impact on many lives. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny's team, are holding a candlelight vigil in honor of them on Wednesday night.

Fans have already poured out to rinks across the country to remember the Gaudreau brothers. From their youth rink in New Jersey to a stunning chalk tribute in Calgary, the brothers have been remembered fondly. Sticks, flowers, gifts, and prayers have been left outside of Columbus's facility since the passing and that will continue on Wednesday.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were riding their bikes near their parents' house in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on Thursday evening. An alleged drunk driver struck them and they were pronounced dead at the scene. They were in town for their sister's wedding, which was scheduled for Friday. They postponed the wedding, according to TMZ.

Johnny Gaudreau burst on the scene as a true freshman at Boston College, scoring the game-clinching goal in the National Championship game at 19 years old. His brother Matthew joined him in Chestnut Hill in 2013-14. The brothers played together but it was Johnny who got the NHL looks. Matthew played minor league hockey and was coaching their high school team at the time of this passing.

Blue Jackets fans are unfortunately familiar with this type of tragedy. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was killed on July 4, 2021, in a fireworks accident. The franchise and fanbase honored him by raising his number 80 to the rafters for the entire season. They also established a memorial fund in his name. Other plans to honor Johnny Gaudreau have yet to be announced.

Honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The entire sports community has taken the time to mourn the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Their hometown quarterback Jalen Hurts shared a thoughtful tribute, and fellow South Jersey native Mike Trout and NBA legend Lebron James remembered them as well. While they both passed far too young, they were both known for being down-to-earth and kind in addition to their electrifying skills.

While the story has taken up national news because of Johnny's NHL connections, Matthew's story is just as heartbreaking. His wife, Madeline, is currently pregnant with their first child. An online fundraiser has raised over half a million dollars since the news broke on Friday.

Expect the opening nights of the NHL season to have a somber tone to them in October. With a beloved player like Gaudreau gone so tragically, there will certainly be more moments of silence and tribute videos coming. The Blue Jackets play their first home game on October 15 against the Florida Panthers. Their star forward Matthew Tkachuk played with Gaudreau for six seasons in Calgary.

The Flames and Blue Jackets play on November 29 in Columbus and December 3 in Calgary. Those should be emotional matchups that will take place just three months after the tragic accident. Columbus fans will honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Wednesday night and hope the team honors him by making a deep playoff run this season.