It is the first of two games on Tuesday as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is the first of two games on Tuesday as the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blue Jackets enter the game sitting at 15-24-10 on the year and have won just three of their last ten games. The last time out, the Blue Jackets faced the Seattle Kraken. Last time out they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken opened the game strong, with two power-play goals from Jorda Eberle and a goal from Jared McCann in the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Blue Jackets scored the first two of the third period. Still, they would give up the empty net goal, falling to the Kraken 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Blues enter the game sitting at 26-20-2 on the year, sitting fourth in the Central Division. Further, thye have now won five straight games. Last time out, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings scored first on an Adrian Kempe goal, but the Blues would tie it up before the end of the first on a Nick Leddy goal. In the second, the Blues would go down again, but Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou both scored to make it 3-2. Still, the Kings would tie it before the end of the second period. With no goals in the third, the game would go to overtime, where Brayden Schenn scored to give the Blues the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Blues Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +150

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.98 goals per contest on the season. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points this year. He comes in with just seven goals but is second on the team with 24 assists on the year. That gives him 31 points on the year to lead the team. He also has one goal and 11 assists this year on the power play. Leading the team in goals this year is Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko comes into the game with 15 goals and 10 assists this year, giving him 25 total points. That is good for fourth on the team this year. Further, he has seven power-play goals this year.

Sitting tied for second on the team in points this year is Adam Fantilli. He comes in with 12 goals and 15 assists this year. That gives him 27 total points, but just one goal and two assists come on the power play. Meanwhile, the leader in assists this year comes from the blue line. Zach Wereknski comes in with one goal this year, but 26 assists, tying him for second on the team with 27 total points this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Dmitri Vorokov. He comes in with 11 goals this year and 13 assists, good for 24 points on the year.

The Blue Jackets are 26th in. the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 15.1 percent of their chances on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 20th against the power play, sitting with a 78.1 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.

Daniel Tarsov is expected to make the start in this game. He is 3-5-2 on the year with a 3.70 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage on the year. He has been up and down in his last few starts. Tarasov has two starts in his last six giving up just two goals, but also two starts giving up five or more goals.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues sit 25th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 2.87 goals per contest on the season. Robert Thomas leads the way this year. He comes into the game tied for first in goals while leading in assists and points this year. On the season, Thomas has 17 goals and 35 assists, good for 52 points. Tied with Thomas in goals is Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich comes in with 17 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 37 total points. Buchnevich also leads the team in power-play goals with six of them.

Meanwhile, the third on the team this year in points is Jordan Kyrou. He comes in with 14 goals and 23 assists, good for 37 total points this year. He is one of six players with ten or more goals this year. Jake Neighbours is third on the team with 15. Further, Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad both have 13 goals while Kevin Hayes has ten goals.

The Blues are 25th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 15.4 percent of their power play chances this year. The Blues are 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 77.8 percent success rate when a man is down this year.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for the Blues in this one. He is 17-12-2 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has been solid in January. In January, Binnington has a 2.22 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. He also has a shutout while going 6-1-1.

Final Blue Jackets-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues come into this game playing great. They keep winning and they also have a better goal-tending situation. Further, the Blue Jackets are struggling. They do not have the offensive firepower to keep up in this game. While the Blues offense has not been amazing in their recent winning streak, it has been solid, and with stout goaltending, it has been more than enough to continue to win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Blue Jackets-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-182)