It's been just under two months since the hockey world was rocked by the shocking and tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, both of whom were killed while cycling in New Jersey after being struck by a drunken driver.

It was especially tragic considering that both brothers were scheduled to appear as groomsmen for their sister's wedding the very next day. The deaths of the Gaudreau brothers brought an outpouring of grief and well-wishes from the entire hockey community as well as sports figures from around the world.

Tuesday night marked the first game on home ice for the Blue Jackets since the incident took place; they welcomed the Florida Panthers to Nationwide Arena, who include former Gaudreau teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in their lineup.

There was an emotional pre-game tribute to the late Gaudreau which included raising a banner with his number to the rafters of Nationwide Arena, along with the Blue Jackets beginning the game without a left-wing forward.

To add to the emotion of the night, former Gaudreau teammate Sean Monahan scored a goal and immediately pointed toward the newly raised banner.

Afterward, Monahan stated that it was a moment that he would take with him always, via the Columbus Post Dispatch:

“It’s hard, to be honest,” Monahan said. “It was a special moment that, uh, I’ll remember forever.”

“I felt like Johnny was watching down on us today,” Monahan continued. “I had a feeling I was going to get one. Fortunately enough I did, and we lost, which sucks, but I could definitely feel John today.”

While the Blue Jackets eventually lost by a 4-3 final, they can rest assured knowing that Johnny was looking down from above upon them, smiling.

Despite the emotional pre-game ceremonies, the focus quickly shifted to the hockey game, with valuable points in the standings at stake. The Blue Jackets struck first with a goal from Cole Sillinger, but Anton Lundell soon answered for Florida, netting his third of the season.

Sean Monahan briefly restored Columbus' lead, but the Panthers quickly turned the tide with goals from Dmitry Kulikov and Sam Reinhart.

Eetu Luostarinen extended Florida's advantage to two in the third period. While James van Riemsdyk, in his first season with the Blue Jackets, narrowed the gap with his debut goal for Columbus, the team couldn't find the equalizer and fell 4-3.

The Blue Jackets will continue their schedule by taking on the Buffalo Sabres on home ice on Thursday evening.