One week ago, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their home in New Jersey. And yesterday, Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, as well as team president Don Waddell and players Erik Gudbranson and Cole Sillinger, spoke outside of Nationwide Arena in Columbus as part of an emotional candlelight vigil for the Gaudreau brothers.

Johnny and Matthew were 31 and 29 years old, respectively, and were set to attend their sister's wedding the day after they were ultimately killed. A longtime player for the Calgary Flames, Gaudreau signed a seven-year contract with Columbus in 2022, a shocking decision that ingratiated the undersized star to his new city, which had long missed out on high-profile free agents.

Johnny played two seasons with the Jackets before his death, scoring 33 and 134 points in 162 games. Jenner, who has been the captain of the Blue Jackets since 2021, spoke to hundreds or possibly thousands of fans at the vigil about his teammate.

“This is a heartbreak that words alone cannot heal,” Jenner said, via The Athletic. “That said, the support from you guys — for us as a team, and more importantly for the Gaudreau family — has been incredible to see. We’re so happy, we’re so proud to be part of this community.

“As we continue to grieve together, let’s continue sharing our incredible memories of Johnny and Matty. Let’s keep their stories alive, hold them in our thoughts, and keep them in our prayers. Nothing will fill the void in our hearts, but our memories will help us get through this difficult time.”

Gudbrandson, who signed with Columbus the same day as Johnny Gaudreau in 2022, said Wednesday evening that the Jackets' “hearts are shattered in a million pieces.”

“There’s something that I’ll miss very dearly,” Gudbranson said. “I had this little thing with John, where I’d pick him up and give him a bearhug, and I wouldn’t let him down until he told me he loved me. He wouldn’t tell me for a long time. I know now, with him up there, that it’s because he enjoyed the hug.”

Johnny and Matthew were killed Thursday evening in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, when they were struck from behind by a car. The driver, Sean Higgins, who admitted to police to drinking “five to six” beers that night, has been charged with two counts of death by auto and other traffic violations. He remains in jail.