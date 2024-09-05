The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets held vigils on Wednesday in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers were killed a week ago while riding their bikes in their native New Jersey.

Johnny was on the Blue Jackets at the time of his passing and was previously on the Flames for nine seasons. At the Calgary ceremony, team legend Lanny McDonald gave a touching speech, per Julian McKenzie at The Athletic.

“He carried this big hockey town on his small frame, and we always moved to the edge of our seats as he raced up the wing in anticipation of yet another goal or another brilliant setup,” McDonald said of Gaudreau. “A hero to so many young kids across Calgary. They saw themselves in him, his passion, his dedication. He was proof. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”

Lanny McDonald ended this excerpt with a Mark Twain quote that perfectly embodies Johnny Gaudreau and why he was such a popular player. Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield mentioned how he was his hero for showing how a smaller player can make it in the NHL. Johnny Hockey was that figure for so many hockey players, especially American ones.

Honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

When the news broke of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's tragic deaths, tributes poured out from all corners of the sports world. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Mike Trout, and LeBron James represent just some of the athletes in other sports who shared messages of support for the Gaudreau family. Teams across baseball, including their hometown Phillies, held moments of silence ahead of their games that night.

While the headlines focus on Johnny and his two young children, Matthew's story has also pulled heartstrings. His widow Madeline is currently pregnant with their first child, Tripp. An online fundraiser supporting his family has raised over $600,000. Matthew was coaching high school hockey in South Jersey after a short minor league career came to an end in 2022.

The story took an even darker turn with the report that they were in town for their sister's wedding. Katie Gaudreau was scheduled to get married last Friday, with her brothers serving as groomsmen. The alleged drunk driver who struck them is currently in jail.

The Blue Jackets announced that the entire team would attend the funeral services. While the funeral is not scheduled yet, Columbus general manager Don Waddell said that the family is putting together the services. It should make for an emotional day in hockey when the league converges to honor the Gaudreau brothers.

The season begins in just over a month and the NHL should be honoring the brothers at each opening night game. Expect another touching tribute at the Blue Jackets' first home game on October 15. That game is against the Florida Panthers, where former Gaudreau teammate Matthew Tkachuk plays. The Flames' first home game is on October 12 against the Flyers. The teams play each other on November 29 and December 3.