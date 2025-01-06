ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls out of the Metropolitan Division face off as the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 17-17-6 on the year, which has them in fifth place in the Metropolitan Divison. Still, while the Blue Jackets are just one point out of a playoff spot, the Blue Jackets could be selling at the trade deadline. Last time out, the Blue Jackets faced the Blues. Dimitri Voronkov opened the scoring with a goal in the first period. They would then add another goal in the second period, to take a 2-0 lead. Still, the third period would be back and forth with plenty of scoring. Both teams would score four times in the period, as the Blue Jackets took a 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are 17-17-7 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and currently in position for a playoff spot. They have lost four of the last five though. Last time out, the Penguins welcomed back Kris Letang as they faced the Hurricanes. The Penguins took a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Kevin Hayes and Michael Bunting. They would then give up three in the second period, but Erik Karlsson would tie the game in the third. Still, the Hurricanes would score in overtime to take the 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Penguins Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +125

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Kirill Marchenko who is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in goals, leading the top line for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with 17 goals and 26 assists, good for 43 points. He also has two goals and 12 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan. Monahan is third on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 26 assists, with four goals and four assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Dmitri Voronko, who has 15 goals and 11 assists.

Zach Werenski leads the team in points and assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 12 goals and 33 assists this year. He has five goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Damon Severson has six goals and 11 assists on the year, also providing production from the blue line. Finally, Cole Sillinger has six goals and 16 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points.

The Blue Jackets are expected to shoot on Tristan Jarry in this one. He is 8-6-3 on the year with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. Jarry has given up three or more goals in three of his last five starts.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Pittsburgh Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby leads the team in points and assists this year. He has 11 goals and 31 assists this year, with five goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 18 goals and 15 assists on the year, with four goals and five assists on the power play. Rust comes in with 15 goals and 14 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin plays on the second line and is second on the team in points this year. He has eight goals and 24 assists this year, with two goals and eight assists on the power play. Further, Michael Bunting has been solid this year, coming in with 12 goals and 11 assists.

The Penguins are projected to be shooting on Elvis Merzlikins. He is 13-10-3 on the year with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. While he is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, it has not been pretty. He has given up four or more goals in three of the last five games and has been below .880 in save percentage in three of them as well.

Final Blue Jackets-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds, but neither team is defending well. The Blue Jackets have given up 18 goals in the last five games, while the Penguins have given up 19. The Blue Jackets are scoring well though. The Blue Jackets have scored 20 goals in the last five, while the Penguins are at just. Still, with suspect defense, the best play in this one is on the total.

Final Blue Jackets-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-120)