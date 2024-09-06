The Toronto Blue Jays are mired in a lost season. After making back-to-back playoff appearances it became clear early in 2024 that the Blue Jays would not reach the postseason for a third-straight year.

As the team struggled, the front office considered moving core players Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the trade deadline. Ultimately the Blue Jays opted to hold onto their young core and deal players on expiring contracts midseason instead. The decision to keep their lineup of returning players together signaled the organization’s desire to run it back and try to compete for a championship with the talented group it had assembled over the last six years.

While Toronto has a core worthy of the lofty expectations placed upon the team entering this season, it’s become clear that major additions are needed to break through the highly competitive American League East and contend for a title.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays all the necessary talent will be available in free agency after this season, assuming they’re willing to spend the money. Adding five key pieces during the offseason can get the team right back on track as one of the league’s best in 2025.

Toronto has multiple areas in need of an upgrade. However, starting pitching isn’t a pressing concern. The team will bring back quality rotation pieces in Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis. Of course additions to the rotation would be helpful but the Blue Jays must first address more demanding issues.

Toronto has not gotten nearly enough offensive production from its outfield this season. The outfield ranks 27th or worse in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Adding quality starters to the corner outfield spots would go a long way toward improving overall production and creating a more balanced team.

Add Anthony Santander

When discussing free agent right fielders, Juan Soto will be on every baseball fan’s lips this offseason as the 25-year-old lefty prepares to make a preposterous amount of money after putting together a remarkable season in the Bronx. But an excellent alternative has been tearing it up for the New York Yankees’ AL East foes, the Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony Santander gets lost in the shuffle when discussing the league’s best right field talent. But he’s steadily put together a heck of a resume. The eight-year veteran has 39 home runs, 23 doubles, 91 RBI and 82 runs scored with an .831 OPS and an OPS+ of 136 in 135 games for the Orioles.

Santander has been a major contributor to a Baltimore team that’s competed all season for the division crown. And he’s proven that this isn’t an outlier. He now has 28 or more home runs in three-straight seasons and 18 or more homers in five of the last six. Santander is fully capable of being a power bat in the middle of the lineup and playing everyday right field.

The 29-year-old switch hitter can bring the home run potential the Blue Jays have been missing. And he’s going to be a heck of a lot cheaper than Soto.

Try Tyler O’Neill

Because the outfield produced so poorly, Toronto would be wise to double down in free agency and add to the other corner spot. For left field, the Blue Jays have some options. The team could reunite with slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who was a member of the Blue Jays from 2018-2022. The two-time All-Star offers great power potential and significant offensive production from left field.

The San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar is also having an excellent season and will be available via free agency. But the Boston Red Sox’s Tyler O’Neill makes the most sense. O’Neill is both younger and cheaper than Hernandez and he offers more power from left than Profar.

While O’Neill missed time on the injured list with an infected leg that required hospitalization, he’s produced for Boston when healthy. The two-time Gold Glove winner is up to 25 home runs with an .862 OPS and an OPS+ of 135 in 95 games for the Red Sox. While he’s had some trouble staying on the field, he put up a 34-homer campaign in 2021 when he finished eighth in MVP voting.

O’Neill seems like a solid second outfield addition that's somewhat cost effective with a remarkably high ceiling. Adding Santander and O’Neill to the corner outfield spots immediately transforms Toronto into a formidable lineup.

Enter Alex Bregman

With the outfield cleaned up the Blue Jays need to address the infield. First base and shortstop are clearly covered. However, the team hasn’t gotten much out of third base this season. Toronto third basemen rank 18th or worse in home runs, runs, on-base percentage and fWAR, according to FanGraphs.

If the Blue Jays wish to add a top veteran at the hot corner, they need to grab Alex Bregman, particularly with Matt Chapman agreeing to a six-year extension with the San Francisco Giants. After Bregman, the talent pool at third dries up rapidly.

The nine-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros. Bregman has finished top-five in MVP voting twice. This season he’s up to 27 doubles, 21 home runs, 61 RBI, 68 runs scored and 3.1 bWAR in 126 games for the Astros. He’s a smooth operator at third with enough pop in his bat to move the needle for the team. And, at just 30 years old, he can have the longevity to justify a long-term deal.

With those three offensive additions, the heart of the Blue Jays’ lineup could feature Bregman, Guerrero Jr., Santander, O’Neill and Bichette. Not too shabby.

With the offense greatly improved, Toronto must next turn to pitching. While the starters have been solid, the bullpen is a different story. This season, Blue Jays relief pitchers are 22nd or worse in ERA, strikeouts, batting average against, WHIP and WPA. The group is dead last in HR/9 and fWAR, per FanGraphs.

Toronto moved on from a number of bullpen arms at the trade deadline, dealing away Tervor Richards, Nate Pearson and Yimi Garcia. The team kept Chad Green and he’s been excellent with a 2.72 ERA, 0.950 WHIP, 8.2 K/9, 16 saves and an ERA+ of 152 in 46 appearances.

Green will be back for the 2025 season and whether he ends up the closer or set up man, he's a valuable piece. Adding two free agent arms around Green could turn Toronto’s bullpen into a legitimate weapon.

Count on Carlos Estevez

There are a number of quality relievers set to enter free agency in the offseason. Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman and Kenley Jansen are all compelling options. However, the Blue Jays should target Carlos Estevez. The Philadelphia Phillies landed the closer at the deadline in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Since coming to Philadelphia, Estevez has been exceptional. He’s produced a 1.72 ERA, 0.894 WHIP, 9.2 K/9 and an ERA+ of 245 in 14 appearances.

The 31-year-old righty has worked as a closer and could fill that role or he could be an elite eighth inning reliever. However the team ultimately uses him, Estevez provides the quality, late-inning arm contending teams need to have.

Roll the dice with Aroldis Chapman

Chapman is older than the ideal free agent option. However, the veteran flamethrower can still record outs. The 36-year-old lefty routinely hits triple digits on his fastball. This season for the Pittsburgh Pirates he’s put up a 3.42 ERA while recording 84 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. Chapman set the all-time record for strikeouts by a lefty reliever earlier this year. Considering the Blue Jays bullpen has the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball, Chapman could be a cost-effective and valuable addition to the team.