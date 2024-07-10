There has been much talk about the Toronto Blue Jays, who are firmly out of the playoff race as things stand, regarding potentially trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline. There have been reports that the Blue Jays would like to try one more time in 2025 with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, but insider Jon Heyman did not rule out trades for the two.

“I don't think Toronto wants to trade Bichette or Vlad, but at this point, they are, are they beyond fading? They're almost disintegrating,” Jon Heyman said. “The Jays are a non-contender. These guys have a year to go, I don't think they're gonna be able to sign them. Negotiations have not gone well, they've not gotten close. No matter what you hear, they've not gotten close to any long-term deal with Bichette or Vlad, so I'm not gonna rule that out at this point. I think it'd probably behoove them to listen closely and consider trades.”

The Blue Jays are currently at 41-50 overall, which has them 16 games back of the lead in the American League East, and 9.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot in the American League. Needless to say, it would require a miraculous turnaround for Toronto to get back in the conversation.

Even if Toronto does not trade Guerrero or Bichette, it has other attractive pieces to sell like Yusei Kikuchi and Yimi Garcia. It will be interesting to see the amount of pieces that they sell at the deadline, and if Guerrero and Bichette are involved.

Where could the Blue Jays send Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette?

The Blue Jays have Guerrero and Bichette under control through 2025, so they do not have to trade them this year. They could hold onto them and either trade them in the offseason or at next year's deadline, if they want to. However, if Toronto does trade either of the two, Heyman did list some destinations.

“Bichette, I mean the Dodgers make sense for him,” Heyman said. “I think he is a change of scenery guy at this point, I know he hasn't had his typical year. Vlad has performed well this year, not as well as he did in his near MVP year, but I mean he's a that would be sought after. Houston would look at him. Seattle would look at him.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers would be an interesting landing spot for Bichette, and they could use another infielder with Mookie Betts missing time and Max Muncy possibly missing the rest of the season. It would also provide another option for shortstop for 2025, which could allow Betts to shift back to either second base or the outfield.

The Houston Astros would be a scary team with Guerrero in the lineup, as they have gotten hot and are not getting much out of the first base position due to the signing of Jose Abreu not working out. The Seattle Mariners could use an impact bat as well, and acquiring Guerrero, beating out the Astros for him, could help them hold onto their lead in the American League West.