Blue Jays: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 MLB season with some very high expectations. That came after a very disappointing 2021 season, which saw them fall just short of making the playoffs. During the offseason, they acquired All-Star outfielder George Springer. He made what was already a really good lineup that much better. Springer also can provide leadership qualities with experience winning a World Series.

They also added veteran starter Kevin Gausman to join a young, talented rotation.

All of this created World Series aspirations. The Blue Jays struggled early on this season, but found their groove around the All-Star break and have since put themselves into great position for a playoff spot. Entering play Tuesday, Toronto is a half game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild card spot. But this year, three teams will earn wild card spots with the new rule change.

The surprising Baltimore Orioles are 3.5 back and the closest to the Blue Jays. So, they’re in good shape. The question remains, is Toronto a true World Series contender?

Are the Blue Jays World Series Contenders or Pretenders?

There is little doubt that Toronto can bang with just about anyone. Their lineup is loaded with talent. Vlad Guerrero Jr. is obviously the face of the offense. But Springer, Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernandez and breakout All-Star Alejandro Kirk pose a serious threat to any opposing pitching staff. That goes without saying.

Yankees offense lifeless again in shutout loss to Blue Jays https://t.co/xQ5qRj0tvB pic.twitter.com/zOqQ4O6Gxy — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 20, 2022

But as we all know, in the playoffs, pitching is paramount. The best lineups in baseball can be beaten by great pitching. If the Blue Jays are going to make a deep run at a World Series title, their pitching will have to get them there.

Currently, Gausman leads the starting rotation. He is having the best year of his career this season, posting a 2.99 ERA with 149 strikeouts, which ranks 12th in the majors. But if you look beyond those statistics, Gausman might be pitching over his head. His 1.24 WHIP is far from ideal for an ace and his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) suggest he’s been a little lucky. So, that obviously breeds some concern. But the rest of the rotation has shown some signs this team can contend.

Alek Manoah has had a breakout season for the Blue Jays and is a legit number two starter. You could argue he is the team’s true ace. Manoah was an All-Star this year and is 12-6 with a fantastic 2.66 ERA, in the AL East no less.

Alek Manoah hasn’t kept up his crazy pace from first half of year, but when you take a step back and look at what he’s done, in the AL East, on a team in a playoff race for all 44 of his career starts, incredible: Best ERA+ Thru Age-24 Season

Last 50 Years pic.twitter.com/hNNMOXjNrn — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) August 22, 2022

Jose Berrios is having an atrocious year, with a 5.39 ERA. But that talent is undeniable. He pitched very well during his injury-shortened season last year, his first in Toronto. It would be interesting to see if he steps up his game with all the chips on the line.

Toronto’s fourth starter is Ross Stripling. Stripling is in his third season with the Blue Jays after spending a number of years in the Dodgers bullpen. The veteran righty might not pitch too deep into ball games, but he throws strikes. He has a sub-3.00 ERA with a very impressive 1.03 WHIP this year.

But it’s the Blue Jays bullpen that really moves the needle. Toronto only ranks 14th in the majors with a 3.76 ERA out of the pen, but that is a bit misleading. Jordan Romano has been one of the better closers in baseball this year. Set up man Anthony Bass has been nearly un-hittable this year. Tim Mayza, Adam Cimber and Yimi Garcia have all pitched well also. In the playoffs, not only do rotations shorten but so do bullpens.

The final piece of the puzzle for the Blue Jays is their defense. They rank third in all of baseball with 59 saved runs defensively.

Assuming they make the playoffs, the Blue Jays need to be taken seriously. They have a good enough starting rotation, one of the best offenses in baseball and a bullpen that can hold a lead. That’s a recipe for success in the postseason.