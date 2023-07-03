After repeatedly re-defining what rock bottom could be for an All-Star pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah may finally be starting to see the light at the end of the long, frightening tunnel that has been his 2023 season.

The 2022 American League Cy Young contender desperately needed a solid outing after getting eviscerated for 11 runs by the New York Yankees' Florida Complex League (rookie ball) squad last week. Mercifully, he did just that in his latest start on Sunday. Manoah struck out ten batters and surrendered just one run across five innings for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, per The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath.

While his control issues were still on display versus the Boston Red Sox-affiliated Portland Sea Dogs (he walked three and threw 47 strikes out of 82 pitches), this was a huge step in the right direction. Manoah is too talented to be languishing in the minor leagues for too long, but Toronto could not proceed forward without at least a semblance of improvement. This showing should officially begin the countdown for the 25-year-old's return to the MLB roster.

Alek Manoah amassed a very troubling 6.36 ERA in 13 starts before being sent down nearly a month ago. It was one of the more precipitous declines in recent memory and has underscored the Blue Jays' problems as a whole. The team has underachieved thus far with a 45-40 record that has them a game-and-a-half out of an AL Wild Card slot.

Their once reliable right-hander could be crucial to them fulfilling their ample potential. Given all of the kinks that need to be worked out, fans should not expect to see the 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts Manoah compiled last season. But any progress will do just fine for now.