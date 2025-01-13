Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has set his sights on a late-season comeback after undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery in June. The one-time ace, who was dominant in his first two MLB seasons with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP, shared his progress and optimism during an appearance on the Deep Left Field podcast.

Manoah is seven months into a grueling rehab process that typically takes over a year, but he remains upbeat about his progress. “It’s been going amazing,” Manoah said. “I’m starting the fourth week of my throwing progression. It feels great just to be able to play catch, to be able to feel healthy and just experience that excitement.”

Despite his enthusiasm, the 26-year-old is realistic about the challenges ahead, drawing wisdom from players like former teammate Hyun-Jin Ryu, who have navigated similar recoveries. “I try to put myself in their shoes… When things get tough, I knew this was coming,” Manoah said. “This mindset has allowed me to be smooth sailing up to this point.”

Alex Manoah eyeing 2025 comeback for the Blue Jays

Manoah detailed a timeline that includes throwing bullpens by March, live batting practice by June, and minor league rehab starts in July, setting the stage for a potential big-league return in August. His focus on mechanical improvements has been pivotal. “My arm is just so much lighter,” he said. “The arm action and the patterning of my arm has gone right back into the same slot… It just feels really good to have those extra little key features that allow everything to be in sync.”

The 2024 season was a roller coaster for Manoah, who started the year on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and suffered an early exit due to his elbow injury in May. While he struggled to regain his peak form, Manoah insists the foundation was there before his setback. “Mentality-wise and passion-wise and heart-wise and competitive-wise, 100% I was back,” he said. “Stuff-wise, 100% was there, but mechanically it was still kind of off.”

Off the field, Manoah remains invested in the team’s future, expressing excitement about the return of reliever Yimi García and the addition of defensive standout Andrés Giménez. He also emphasized the importance of locking up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a long-term extension. “Vladdy is definitely our guy,” Manoah said. “Hopefully… some other free agents know what they’re going to get when they sign here and who they’ll be able to play with.”

As Manoah works toward his comeback, he remains hopeful to contribute to a potential playoff push. His determination and optimism signal a bright future for both the pitcher and the Blue Jays.