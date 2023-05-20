Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a brain fart during his team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Forgetting that pitching coach Pete Walker had already ventured out to the mound for a visit in the sixth inning, Schneider made his way to the mound to talk with Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah.

There was just one problem. Under the new MLB rules, teams are allowed just one conference mound visit per inning and the pitcher must be removed from the game after a second visit.

So, the Blue Jays, benefiting from one of Manoah’s better starts of the year, had to suddenly remove him from the game in favor of reliever Tim Mayza.

At the time of his exit from the game, Manoah, who has been blasted for five or more runs in three starts this year, tossed 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball while punching out five batters and allowing just one walk.

Manoah, sitting at 85 pitches in the sixth, would have been removed from the game soon anyway.

But Schneider’s gaffe put an abrupt end to a solid start- and robbed Manoah of any chance of putting the finishing touches on his effort.

Schneider, in his first full season as manager of the Blue Jays, has found himself in the news quite a bit lately.

He took exception to the positioning of the New York Yankees’ base coaches while also raising his eyebrows at the wandering eye of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Schneider also provided one of the great hot mic moments of the season when he shouted at Yankees coach Brad Wilkerson in the heat of the moment.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays manager wasn’t thinking as quickly on his feet this time around.