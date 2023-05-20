Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Toronto Blue Jays’ SP Kevin Gausman isn’t happy with Domingo German and the New York Yankees. Gausman felt as if German gained an unfair advantage by using some sort of foreign substance which led to him being ejected and ultimately suspended.

“Obviously the guy over there (German) was cheating and for three innings, dominated us,” Gausman said, via Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. “So we feel like they owe us three innings.”

The four-game series in Toronto featured plenty of emotion. Aaron Judge even faced cheating allegations after peaking towards his own dugout during an at-bat and proceeding to hit a home run. However, the Yankees’ star likely wasn’t cheating. That being said, German was using some sort of sticky substance which led to the ruling from the league.

New York ended up taking three of four from the Blue Jays in the series. Gausman admitted to being frustrated with everything that occurred, per the Toronto Sun as well.

“There was a lot going on and a lot of emotions,” Gausman said. “There’s frustration. I think there’s anger…We were fired up and we wanted to beat them, obviously.”

The Blue Jays and Yankees entered Friday tied for third place in the American League East. Both ball clubs are talented and will continue to battle throughout the season. Whenever these teams square off, it is must-watch baseball. And if the Yankees and Blue Jays end up battling in a playoff series, there is destined to be fireworks.

Nothing can replace the Yankees’ rivalry with the Boston Red Sox, but right now this is becoming a rivalry of its own.